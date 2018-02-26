Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are releasing images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Dewsbury .

The incident happened on Monday, February 12 between 2 and 2.15pm on Beckett Road.

Police say the suspect approached a property on the road and went around to the back. He threw a large stone at the patio windows, attempting to break in.

He was unsuccessful and while he was still outside the owner of the property called the police and shouted at the suspect who then fled.

It is the second of two incidents on the same road in the space of just 10 days.

The other incident happened on Wednesday, February 21 when a victim was upstairs at home and heard a loud bang and found two panes of glass broken but no-one had managed to get in.

In the second incident the suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 10” medium build, wearing a blue hooded top and grey coloured bottoms.

Anyone with any information or recognises the person in the images is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180087358 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.