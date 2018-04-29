The video will start in 8 Cancel

Demands for CCTV in Marsden could come to fruition following last night’s violence in the village centre.

Five people were arrested after a fight broke out in Peel Street at around 10pm last night (Sat).

Clr Donna Bellamy, who represents the town, told the Examiner this morning she had previously had enquiries about CCTV - and following the incident, which left a number of people involved with injuries, she would set up a meeting to put the wheels in motion.

She said: “It’s concerning that this has happened and it will be discussed at our next meeting of the Ale Trail in June at Riverhead Brewery.

“I have also had a lot of enquiries about having some form of village CCTV system installed throughout the village centre.

“I’m going to arrange to see Systems Vision who have done such a thing in Honley and Meltham and then I will set up a meeting with businesses in Marsden and will look at fundraising.”

Police were called shortly after 10pm to Peel Street and found a group of people fighting.

They were subsequently arrested and a ‘number’ were treated for injures.

Residents told how the trouble is believed to have flared when four men on the popular pub drinking route the Ale Trail clashed with two men who were visiting the village for work.

Witnesses said they believed one of the men fled the scene after a dispute and returned armed with a trade knife but police could not confirm or deny this.

Dozens of spots of blood were visible on the pavement this morning and workers at the Riverhead Brewery Tap were left to clean up.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police reads: “Police were called to Peel Street, Marsden at 10.09pm on Saturday, April 28, following reports of a disturbance involving a number of persons.

“Following attendance of district units a number of arrests were made for public order offences and enquiries with CCTV and witnesses are underway.”

Force Duty Inspector Paul Rushton further clarified five people had been arrested.

He added: “Whilst I’m not aware of the exact details of the nature, the seriousness or how these injuries were sustained to my best knowledge I don’t believe any persons were stabbed.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 13180202798.