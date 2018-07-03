Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A boy was threatened with a knife and punched in the face in a robbery in Mirfield.

Police have released CCTV images of three people they would like to trace in connection with the knifepoint robbery.

The incident happened on May 20 this year at around 7pm on Taylor Hall Road.

A 16-year-old boy was walking along Taylor Hall Road with two friends and was pushing his moped.

He was then approached by three males, one of whom had a knife and demanded his bike before punching him in the face.

A second male then produced another knife and threatened the victim.

Two males then jumped onto the bike and rode away down the road, with the third male walking alongside them.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detective Constable Robert Brook, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are releasing these images in the hope that members of the public will come forward with any information about this incident.

“Thankfully the victim suffered minor injuries in this instance.

“I would urge anyone with any information about the three people pictured, or whether they witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to the police to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180242839.