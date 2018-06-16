Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These CCTV images have been released after a man exposed himself to a woman on a train.

Officers from British Transport Police released the images after an incident at Halifax station.

At around 6.30pm on May 15, a woman was on board a train when she witnessed a man banging his hands on the train windows.

The man then turned his attention to the woman, gesturing at her through the glass.

He then exposed himself before running away.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them.

If you know who he is, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 549 of 15/05/2018.

Or, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.