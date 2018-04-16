Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thugs surrounded a man on his phone at a train station and attacked him before running off with his belongings.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was talking on his phone on the overbridge at Dewsbury Railway Station when he was approached by the four men - and one of them demanded he hand it over.

When he refused the muggers blocked his path and attacked him, before running off with his phone and bag which contained a tablet and a second phone.

British Transport Police have today (Mon) released CCTV images of four men they want to speak to following the attack at 7pm on March 21.

Luckily the victim was not seriously injured in the attack but suffered cuts to his forehead.

If you recognise any of the men in the pictures contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 515 of 21/03/2018.