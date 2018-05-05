The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers were caught in 10-mile tailbacks on the M62 after an oxygen tanker burst into flames.

Firefighters were called to the Westbound carriageway near Rishworth Moor on Saturday morning to reports of a lorry on fire.

Three fire crews from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and quickly brought the blaze under control.

The motorway was closed in both directions for a time and Westbound remained shut for several hours.

Highways England cut the central barrier to release trapped vehicles and take them down the opposite carriageway.

The driver of the tanker was believed to have escaped unhurt.

A witness, Ben Jenkinson, a passenger in a car which drove past the blazing tanker before firefighters arrived, told the Manchester Evening News: “We were driving along the M62 and saw a huge plume of black smoke in the distance. It must have only just happened as there were no fire engines there.

“As we got closer we saw it was a lorry on fire. My friend driving saw what it was carrying and hurried up to get past it because he was worried it was going to explode. It looked really bad. The whole cabin was engulfed in flames.”

Despite the frustrations of a Bank Holiday delay, drivers and their passengers kept their cool on a hot day.

Twitter was flooded with pictures of smiling people spilling out of their cars and onto the motorway.

People seen playing Swingball on the grass verge, sunbathing on the hard shoulder and sharing cool drinks.

While some delays didn’t matter too much there was one woman who was fearing she’d miss her flight.

She was pictured walking down the side of the motorway dragging two suitcases behind her.

Celebrities were caught up in the tailbacks too. Bolton comedian Paddy McGuinness made a family’s day when he gave their daughter some chocolates – in exchange for a couple of beers.

And BT Sport’s Jake Humphrey was held up on his way to present the live TV game between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park.

He tweeted : “Perhaps avoid the M62 people. Also, any wannabe TV presenters, get yourselves to Goodison Park and you might end up hosting.”

Surrounding routes were also badly congested as traffic ground to a halt over the tops.

Emergency crews carried out a clean-up operation and gritters were needed to remove diesel spilt on the road surface.

Highways England warned drivers to keep the hard shoulder clear for emergency vehicles.

The motorway was not expected to return to normal until around 8pm.