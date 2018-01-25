Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Challenge Cup rugby league medal from well over 100 years ago has been stolen from a house in Calderdale.

The 1904 medal, presented to Halifax player Jack Riley, had his name inscribed upon it was on a gold chain.

In the final, Halifax beat Warrington 8-3 in a match held at Salford.

It is thought two men entered the home on The Avenue in Hipperholme between 6.40pm and 6.55pm on January 22.

They took a number of valuable items including the medal and a laptop and left the street in a grey VW Golf car with another two men.

Det Con Craig Pearson from Halifax CID, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have information.

“Clearly the rugby league medal is very distinctive and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen it or has been offered it for sale very recently.”

Anyone who has information about the medal, the burglary, or who may have seen the suspect car in the area is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 13180035953.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.