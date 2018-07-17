Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Politicians in Kirklees are to participate in a local Question Time event with questions submitted by the public.

The inaugural quarterly event on Monday (July 16) at Dewsbury Town Hall will involve the leaders of all four major parties and comes as a direct result of calls for greater understanding of the workings of local government.

A report published last summer by the Kirklees Democracy Commission was based on soundings from more than 1,000 people and included concerns that local democracy represented “unfamiliar territory.”

The report said that “democratic content must improve” and become “shareable, interesting and accessible.”

One way of enabling that was to invite a panel of individuals from across the political spectrum to take live questions.

Those going head-to-head will be leader of Kirklees Council and Labour Group Leader Shabir Pandor, Conservative Group Leader David Hall, Liberal Democrat Group Leader John Lawson and Green Group Leader Andrew Cooper.

Future sessions, which are planned to run quarterly and are free, will include other councillors as well as members of other local organisations who can answer questions about civic life in the borough.

Clr Pandor said: “Local government touches every aspect of our day-to-day lives and the decisions that councillors make affect everyone in our communities.”

He encouraged “as many people as possible” to take part.

The Conservatives’ David Hall said it was important that his party was involved when local party leaders were responding directly to the public.

He said: “I am not aware of what questions have been submitted by residents but I would not be surprised if they include bin collections, the state of the roads, the condition of our town centres and a possible town council for Dewsbury.”

The Greens’ Andrew Cooper said he originally suggested having a Question Time-style event as part of his input into the Kirklees Democracy Commission.

He added: “I agreed to participate as I believe passionately that politicians should be accountable to the public and should make themselves available to answer questions.

“I am open to any questions people want to put our way. I would expect the Local Plan to be a key issue for many people at present.”

Liberal Democrat Group leader John Lawson was also approached to comment.

Chaired by performance poet and writer Rose Condo, Kirklees Question Time will run from 7pm to 8.30pm (arrival and question submission from 6.15pm) and will be webcast live.

To book places and submit questions go to www.democracycommission.org.uk or call 01484 221000 and ask for Julie McDowell.