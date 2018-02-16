Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This looks like a big challenge for a hungry entrepreneur.

A Mirfield pizza takeaway business is on the market for £22,000. The business is currently closed.

The former Pizza Time premises, with a two-bed flat above, on the busy A644 Huddersfield Road near the Wilson Arms pub is said to have a rental value of £575 a month.

The premises have been advertised on the selling website Gumtree.

The advert says: “A busy pizza shop takeaway for sale, in a main road with parking. Very clean, in a good place, £575 monthly rent including 2 (bed) flat. Viewing welcome plz call first for arrangement. You can call 07762 398346 if we didn’t answer plz text or leave us message.”

According to the latest Scores on the Doors hygiene rating Pizza Time was given just one star after an inspection.

The rating of “major improvement necessary” was issued on September 14 last year.

Food Standards Agency report rated food hygiene and safety as “poor”; structural compliance “fair” and confidence in management “little.”