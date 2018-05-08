The video will start in 8 Cancel

Muscle in on this business opportunity if you fancy owning your own gym.

Sovereign Fitness at Barncliffe Mills, Shelley, has been listed for sale by owner Ben Chard with a leasehold price of £44,950.

Mr Chard, who took over in December 2016, said the business was doing fine but it was time to sell up as he is hoping to start a family.

“Business is doing well at the minute, but we are getting married next year and hope to start a family in the near future.

“The responsibilities of running your own business unfortunately do not suit family life, but we will likely look to return to a similar industry in the near future.”

The business sale is being handled by agents Alan J Picken who described the gym as a “lucrative opportunity.”

It describes Barncliffe Mills as an “impressive mill conversion occupying a prime position in bustling community.”

A spacious fitness studio and an additional studio, which is sub-let to provide an income, are included in the sale.

The agent says “excellent fee income” is achieved via monthly membership and from pay as you go clientele.

The business also includes a sunbed area with two vertical tanning booths.

The sales details adds: “We trust this will be prove a resoundingly successful acquisition for a dedicated enthusiastic working proprietor to continue to exploit the full potential and derive maximum profits.”