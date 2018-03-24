Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Kirklees are being offered a last minute opportunity to give their views on a massive regional transport plan that will transform West Yorkshire over the next 30 years.

But there is anger and frustration that Kirklees folk were only invited to take part after the borough was inexplicably missed off a list of consultation meetings being held across the county.

One local councillor went so far as to call it a snub.

Transport for the North will now host a consultation event at Huddersfield Town Hall on Wednesday, March 28 to ask for local people’s thoughts on its “transformational” draft Strategic Transport Plan, which sets out how improved transport connections can drive economic growth.

Mirfield Tory councillor Martyn Bolt was among a handful of people who attended a consultation meeting in Halifax. He feared the low-key event failed to give residents a voice and felt Kirklees, which had been left off a list of meetings that included Leeds and Bradford, had been snubbed.

Clr Bolt said it was imperative for the people of Kirklees to be informed and urged anyone interested to investigate the plans.

“It will be for people to judge the document but, having seen what they are consulting on, Huddersfield and Kirklees seldom feature.

“We are in danger of being missed out on key decisions and we need to have a stronger voice.”

Transport for the North released its 30-year draft plan in January. Described as the first of its kind, it outlines how transport connections across the North of England need to be transformed by 2050 to close the economic gap between the north and the rest of England.

The plan identified seven Strategic Development Corridors, which link important economic centres and where better road and rail connections are needed. These include the Central Pennines corridor, where priorities may include the major redevelopment of Leeds station and improved rail links from East Lancashire to Yorkshire for both passengers and freight.

It also highlights the importance of a pan-Northern smart and integrated ticketing system and of Northern Powerhouse Rail, which would see journey times from Leeds to Sheffield and from Leeds to Manchester reduced to just 30 minutes.

Transport for the North CEO Barry White said: “I’m delighted that we’re now in a position to share this work with the public and invite their questions and comments. This is crucial to ensuring the plan is fit for purpose. I’d encourage people to attend the event.”

The drop-in consultation, which is open to everyone, will take place in the reception room at Huddersfield Town Hall on Wednesday March 28 from 4pm-7pm.

It is an opportunity for members of the public to formally submit their feedback on the plan which will be analysed and fed into the final Strategic Transport Plan before its release later in the year.

Find out more by visiting www.transportforthenorth.com/stp