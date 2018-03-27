Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Platforms at three railway stations are set to get longer.

A bid has been made by Network Rail to extend the platforms at Marsden, Slaithwaite and Mirfield stations ahead of changes to trains, with more carriages expected on services running along the TransPennine route.

It’s unlikely any of the stations will have to close temporarily while the work is done.

In the planning documents Network Rail say: “As part of the timetable improvements to be introduced in Winter 2018/9 Northern are seeking to increase the number of coaches on local services to two sets of class 150 diesel multiple units and to cater for this increased length of train it is necessary to lengthen the current platforms by varying degrees.”

Marsden

At Marsden, platform one will have a further 24m added to its 76m length, towards Huddersfield.

Platform two will be extended by 10m in the direction of the tunnel to add to its 95m length.

Platform three will be extended at its eastern end by 48m, almost doubling in length.

Slaithwaite

For Slaithwaite station, the current 60m length of the platforms is not long enough for four-coach carriages that are planned to run along the route and stop at the station.

The westbound Slaithwaite platform will be extended towards Marsden by 39m and the eastbound platform will be extended towards Huddersfield by 39.1m.

Mirfield

At Mirfield Platform One will be extended towards Huddersfield by 36.5m, to add to its 85.4m length.

Platform Three will be extended at its eastern end by 19m to add to its is 102m.

There is no change proposed to platform two.

It’s part of wider changes along the TransPennine route, with TransPennine Express taking on more services between Huddersfield and Manchester, which could lead to the reduction in local stopping services.

Work is also taking place along the track side ahead of potential electrification, with trees being felled to clear space.

Earlier this month Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced a £3bn programme of upgrades to the line between York and Manchester, but questions remain over electrification. A series of options has been put to the Department for Transport who are yet to make a decision.