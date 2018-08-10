Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More stand changes at Huddersfield bus station are coming into force next week.

As part of the £400,000 refurbishment to the building, some stands are closing and others are moving.

Kirklees Council expects six stands to be affected during the work on the building, which has a six-storey, 450-space car park on top of the bus station.

The work, which involves treating the building’s external walls and metal strengthening bars to prevent corrosion, is expected to take 20 weeks.

From Monday, stands A, H, J and K will re-open. Stands L and M will remain closed.

Stands N, O, P and Q will close.

The following changes to services will be in place:

• 81, 1A Clayton West, 82, 83, 83X Denby Dale, 85 Lepton, 85A Houses Hill from stand E (back on the original stand)

• 181, 183, 185 Marsden and 184 Manchester from stand G

• 231, 232 Wakefield from stand F (back on the original stand)

• 262 Brighouse from stand E (back on the original stand)

• 301, 302 (First) moves back to their original stand K (from stand C)

• 301 (Tiger) & the 303,304 (TLC) back to stand J (from stand D)

• 321, 323, 324 & Free Town Bus (Kirklees College) from stand P to stand C.

• 323, 324, K61 from stand Q and to stand D.

• 328, 431 from stand N and onto stand H

• 341 Stocksmoor 341A Almondbury from stand V

• 342 Almondbury from stand X

• 343 Halifax from stand B

• 354/355 from stand O to stand A.

• 358 Ashenhurst from stand X

• 360 360A Brackenhall from stand B

• 374, 375 from stand O to stand A.

• 377, 378 Mount from stand E

• 387, 393 from stand O to stand A.

• 394, 395, 396 Slaithwaite/Wilberlee from stand B

• 536, 537 Halifax from stand B

• 547 Brighouse, 549 Halifax from stand B

• 900, 901, 902 Hebden Bridge from stand G

• Freetownbus (Town Centre) from stand V

• Bingo Bus service from stand V