A senior police officer is leaving his role as “top cop” in Kirklees.

Chief Supt Steve Cotter, who has been district commander for Kirklees since 2015, is moving to take up a similar role in Leeds.

In his place, Chief Supt Julie Sykes – a former Kirklees officer – has been appointed district commander for Kirklees.

Steve joined West Yorkshire Police in 1990 and was posted to Calderdale before being promoted to sergeant.

In 1998 he transferred to Toller Lane, Bradford, where he was promoted to inspector and then temporary chief inspector. Substantively promoted to chief inspector, he returned to Calderdale in charge of operations for the district and then neighbourhoods and partnerships.

In 2007, Steve was promoted to superintendent and moved to force headquarters to lead the countywide introduction of neighbourhood policing. He moved to Bradford in 2008 where he led on strategic partnerships in the district.

Later roles included working with the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, where he led the government’s Prevent strategy for the region – subsequently becoming National Police Lead for Prevent.

Reflecting on his time as Kirklees district commander, Steve said: “I am proud to have served in Kirklees with committed staff, partners and communities who all work together to make Kirklees safer.

“We have relaunched our neighbourhood policing teams, working closely with communities and partners, successfully making the district safer. We have invested resources into safeguarding the vulnerable within our communities. We have taken an innovative approach to tackling gangs, using civil orders and our enforcement powers to bring those who would cause harm to our communities to justice.”

Julie, who was a superintendent in Kirklees, moves from her current role as head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department.

She has had almost 25 years’ of experience in policing, all in West Yorkshire.

Julie has had a variety of roles, including previous stints at Kirklees as a detective constable, inspector and superintendent. She also served as chief inspector in Leeds and was the Partnerships and Neighbourhood Policing lead for two years before becoming Divisional Crime Manager.

Julie left Leeds to work in the North East Counter Terrorism Unit as the North East Regional Prevent Lead across the seven North East police forces before moving back to Kirklees in 2013 as the superintendent for operational policing across the District.

She said: “As someone who is Kirklees born and bred, it is a great pleasure to once again be moving back to Kirklees after almost three years as chief superintendent leading the Force Professional Standards Directorate.

“I am looking forward to my new role and the challenges ahead.”