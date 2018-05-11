Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers will have to pay to spend a penny at Huddersfield Bus Station when new public toilets are completed.

The ladies and gents’ toilets will be closed for the next six weeks while they undergo a £120,000 revamp.

While people desperate for the loo will have to wait there won’t be any relief when the toilets re-open – as bus operator Metro will be introducing a 20p charge.

A spokesman for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which oversees the station, said the charges would be in line with Leeds and Castleford bus stations.

The toilets were closed this week and boarded up with a customer notice on the front apologising for any INCONVENIENCE. However the ‘accessible’ disabled toilets remain open for those who need them.

It’s not only passengers who will be left crossing their legs, however. Drivers, too, aren’t happy even though they’ve been provided with two portable loos while the work is underway.

A driver, who asked not to be named, said: “Anybody arriving at Huddersfield on a National Express coach from a long distance away might be busting for the toilet only to find them shut.

“Then there’s us drivers. There’s about 200 of us and we have to share two toilets. The other day it was in a disgusting state and they were saying they would only be emptied twice a week.”

The driver said they could use nearby pubs but it wouldn’t look good for bus drivers to be seen coming out of a pub and climbing behind the wheel of a bus.

A West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesperson said: “Work is underway on a six-week, £120,000 refurbishment of the public toilets at Huddersfield Bus Station to bring them up to the modern standards that passengers quite rightly expect and which have already been introduced at our Castleford and Leeds bus stations.

“Bus station users are being advised that while work is being carried out on the ladies and gents toilets, the accessible toilet will remain open, and notices have been posted telling passengers about alternative nearby facilities.

“The accessible toilet will be closed towards the end of the project, once the ladies and gents have re-opened.

“To help ensure they can be maintained to high standards of cleanliness and maintenance, a 20p charge to use them will be introduced when they re-open, which is again in line with Castleford and Leeds Bus Stations. The accessible toilet and baby change facility will remain free of charge.

“The two driver-only toilets provided are being cleaned on a more regular basis and we have written to the bus companies recently asking them to remind any staff using them to leave them in the state they would hope to find them.”