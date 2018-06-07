Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a much-loved charity have played a winning card to feature on a new Huddersfield version of Monopoly.

The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust will feature on a Community Chest card on the brand new Monopoly board for Huddersfield following a public vote.

The card reads: “You receive the ‘Laura’s Star’ Award from the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust for supporting young cancer patients. Congratulations, collect £100.”

The charity supports teenagers and young adults with cancer by raising funds for targeted research and support for young cancer patients in 43 specialist hospitals throughout the UK. It is currently funding ground-breaking research at the University of Huddersfield and works to alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation in young cancer patients.

News that Laura Crane has made it onto this new edition brought whoops of delight from staff.

“Winning Moves UK, makers of the special bespoke edition of the popular trading game, said the charity had run a “great” campaign to get on the board.

Charity manager Pam Thornes said: “Laura Crane was a Huddersfield girl and her charity has been at the heart of the Huddersfield community for more than 20 years.

“It is thanks to the truly wonderful people of Huddersfield that the charity has been able to make such a huge difference to the lives of young cancer patients, both locally – and further afield.”

Afolabi Omotola, of Winning Moves UK, “Congratulations to Laura Crane. They ran the most imaginative and creative campaign on social media – and many thanks to everyone who voted.

“They will get to star and feature on a Community Chest card. We feel this is an appropriate position on the board with Laura Crane being such an integral part of the Huddersfield and wider community.”

Huddersfield landmarks including Castle Hill, St George’s Square and Felix the Railway Cat are also tipped to feature on the new edition of the popular property trading game, which will hit the shops this October.