ALMONDBURY

May 9 at 8am: An attempt was made to enter a property on De Lacy Avenue via a rear patio door damaging the glass, no entry was gained.

April 23 at 9.10 am: A back garden was entered via a gate.

April 23 at 10.30 am: Break in via rear window on Somerset Road, searched all three floors, drawers and cupboards, stole musical instruments, jewellery and antiques.

April 27 at 5pm: A garden on Broadgate was entered and four padlocks were removed from a garden shed, thieves made off with the same.

BRACKENHALL

May 19 at 3.20 am: A lock was snapped of a rear door on Sylvan Ridge, entry was gained, an untidy search was made and a cash box, calculators and keys to Audi TT were taken. The car was also stolen.

BRADLEY

May 7 at 5.30 pm: Front and rear number plates were stolen from a Citroen C2 parked on Curzon Street thieves made off with the same.

May 8 at 10pm: An outhouse was broken into and a pressure washer and a large quantity of golf balls was stolen from the golf course on Bradley road.

May 9 at 8.45 am: A garage door was forced open and thieves tried to enter the house on Park Lea via an internal door without success. They then forced open the rear patio doors, entered and made an untidy search of all rooms and loft, stealing jewellery and cash, exit via garage.

CROSLAND MOOR

May 7 at 4pm: A lock was removed from a shed in an attempt to gain entry to a property on Ballater Avenue without success.

DALTON

May 4 at 6pm: Fencing was damage on entry to site on Emerald Street, burglars gained entry, went to green contained and stole approximately 25 car batteries, exit as entry.

DEIGHTON

May 9 at 12.23 pm: A house on Keldregate was broken into through the rear ground floor window, an untidy search of the kitchen and bedrooms was made, a plastic washing basket was used to gain access to the loft. Nothing was reported stolen.

FARTOWN

May 12 in the early hours of the morning: A house on Ashmere Grove was entered where a family party was taking place, believed with legitimate access and removed victim’s mobile phone and made off with the same.

May 13 at 5pm: a black VW Scirocco parked on Alder Street was broken into smashing the window and a JD holdall, satnav and media system were stolen, suspects made off in a black Range Rover.

May 14 at 1.06 am: A centre part of a UPVC door was kicked through on Dewhurst Road, not known if entry gained, nothing was stolen.

May 14 at 3am: Victim was asleep in bed, he was awoken by a loud bang on his front door on Blackhouse Road, goes downstairs sees two suspects running off having damaged the front door.

FENAY BRIDGE

May 2 at lunchtime: Use wheelie bin to access rear kitchen window on Fenay Bridge Road this was possibly left insecure, entered made an untidy search of all rooms and stole kitchen utensils, laptop and Xbox with games, exit via upstairs window onto roof of outhouse.

FIXBY

May 14 at lunchtime: A ground floor window on Delamere Gardens was broken into, a tidy search of the whole property was made, cash, foreign currency, jewellery and personal items were stolen. Exit as entry.

HILLHOUSE

May 16 at 8.50 am: A front garden was entered on Holly Terrace and a loose quad bike wheel was stolen, suspect is seen by a family member and told to leave the same.

HUDDERSFIELD

May 8 at 1.55 pm: Suspect attend at Locus on Trinity Street to buy a quad, starts the vehicle on the driveway and makes off, stolen quad is involved in a RTC, suspect makes off on foot and quad is recovered by Police.

LEPTON

May 3 at 10pm: A hole was drilled in a fuel tank of a Vauxhall Corsa parked in Green Balk Lane, fuel was stolen and thieves made off.

LOCKWOOD

May 3 at 12.30pm: Glass in a back door was smashed on North Street, this was unlocked and entered, thieves went upstairs and broke into a bedroom where the victim was asleep, so made off through the back door and over the garden fence.

LOWERHOUSES

April 23 at 9.10 am: Burglars entered a back garden via a gate on Oakenbank Crescent, they entered and stole a pressure washer which was thrown into next doors garden and made off.

MILNSBRIDGE

April 29 at 10.25pm: A brick was thrown through a window at the rear door of a property on Manchester Road, the victim was alerted, suspects made off empty handed.

MOLDGREEN

May 8 at 10am: Burglars climbed onto an extension at rear of property, they jemmied open a bedroom window on Wakefield Road, entered, made an untidy search of 2 bedrooms and stole two computers, they exited via a front bedroom window.

NEWSOME

May 4 at 10pm: Victim locks home address but forgets to take keys out of the external lock on Newsome Road South. Victim returns to find keys missing from the lock. Landlord gains entry, car keys are not present on the window ledge where they are kept but the vehicle is still present on the road.

PADDOCK

April 27 at 11.30 am: Glass was smashed in a single glazed kitchen window on Longwood Road, thieves entered made an untidy search of all rooms and stole a Google Chromebook computer and credit cards, exit was as entry.

May 14 at 9.45pm: A locked secure Fiat 500 on Heatherfield Road was entered by unknown means, an untidy search was made, nothing was stolen, suspect was then disturbed and fled the scene.

SKELMANTHORPE

April 29 at 4pm: Suspect is a volunteer at the sanctuary on Saville Road and has removed collection tin and made off with the same.

SLAITHWATE

April 26 at 5pm: A commercial yard was entered on Nabbs Lane and aluminium doors were stolen.

THORNTON LODGE

May 6 in the early hours of the morning: An off side front window of Toyota Auris was smashed on Springdale Street, thieves leaned in and stole £20 and made off with the same.