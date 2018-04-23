The video will start in 8 Cancel

A charity volunteer is the latest person to be hit with a £100 parking charge for simply driving through a popular retail park.

Joyce Sugden was shocked to receive a demand for payment for exceeding a three-hour free parking limit at the Leeds Road Retail Park - because she hadn’t parked there at all.

Civil Enforcement Ltd claimed she had parked her Honda Jazz car between 12.02pm and 3.20pm on November 24 last year.

The company sent photos of her car entering and exiting the car park at the stated times.

On the day in question Mrs Sugden, 73, was attending a meeting at the John Smith’s Stadium hosted by the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice charity.

“I had parked in a disabled bay right outside the stadium,” said Mrs Sugden.

“I had cut through the retail park and three hours later I cut back the same way. The letters from this company are like bully boy tactics.”

She received a demand for payment and appealed, pointing out that she hadn’t used the retail car park to park in.

Her appeal was rejected by the company and, when she appealed to the ombudsman POPLA, it was again dismissed.

Mrs Sugden is refusing to pay and is being backed by husband David who this week wrote to the company.

The letter said: “If you are still persisting we are prepared to go to court and let a judge decide.”

Mr Sugden, a retired garage owner, said: “I am appealing to their common sense but we are prepared to go to court.

“I think they are trying it on. We both feel that this company didn’t read the letters that we have sent them.”

The couple, who live at Liversedge, said they weren’t feeling intimidated.

“It isn’t intimidating us but other people may find it intimidating,” said Mr Sugden.

“We are still fighting this and will wait until it comes to court. I think retailers (on the retail park) should be made aware of this as it could be putting people off. This situation has to be policed better.”

Several drivers have spoken to the Examiner in recent months after being unfairly hit by parking charges.

Huddersfield Town fan Mark Taylor received a demand for £100 after his wife had dropped him off at the Leeds Road Retail Park but hadn’t parked up.

His appeals were rejected by the company and the ombudsman but he still refused to pay the charge.

Eventually the company backed down after he asked under the Data Protection Act to see his personal file and all evidence relating to his case.

After his victory he urged motorists in a similar situation to fight any unfair charges.

He also called on Civil Enforcement Ltd to look again at its systems at the retail park.

Liverpool-based Civil Enforcement Ltd could not be reached for comment.

A telephone number listed on the company website is for people to make payments and is automated.