Concern is growing over the activities of a Huddersfield-based group that gives out food and clothing to the homeless.

Among those who have expressed unease over Huddersfield Change Project (HCP), which is run by unemployed Dave Kennedy, are charity workers in the area.

They say Mr Kennedy and the HCP, which is unregulated and has no official status, is at risk of doing more harm than good and should not be on the streets.

Some now fear that Mr Kennedy is both exaggerating the scale of Huddersfield's homeless situation and failing to offer appropriate assistance to vulnerable people.

One outreach worker, who asked not to be identified, questioned HCP’s approach and refusal to work with other agencies such as Huddersfield Mission and the Welcome Centre.

“Dave Kennedy is not a recognised organisation with anybody. He is a man who goes round giving things to homeless people but doesn’t get to the root cause of why they are on the streets.

“He purports to work with other services and he does not. He has no idea what they do because he will not engage with them. That drags us all through the mud.

“He is giving people incorrect advice which is dangerous to the people that he is purporting to help.

“I do outreach work in Huddersfield and came across someone I had never seen before. He had been (on the street) three weeks. I asked if he had been to the Mission. He said Dave was sorting him with accommodation and help, but Dave Kennedy cannot help him because he has no official standing.

“The next day we went to the Mission and he is now in the system. It took one day.”

Mr Kennedy, a former chef who lives in Linthwaite, set up the Huddersfield Change Project in 2015. He actively promotes the group’s work on social media and has a following of supporters and donors who champion his efforts, which involve handing out food, drinks and clothing to rough sleepers.

However, while it operates like a charity the HCP is not registered with the Charity Commission despite successfully raising more than a fifth of its £25,000 target via a JustGiving page to set up a base.

A similar page on GoFundMe has attracted more than £1,200 in donations. Mr Kennedy posted to advise donors that their money would go towards paying a deposit and quarterly rent on premises that have been secured in the group’s name.

Since it was formed it is estimated that HCP has received in the region of £10,000 from individuals, organisations and businesses as well as donations of food, clothing, sanitary and hygiene items, which are stored in lock-ups in the borough. Mr Kennedy also stores items at his home.

Mr Kennedy was sent a list of key questions by the Examiner relating to the HCP but chose not to answer them. He was also twice invited to meet journalists at the Examiner but failed to attend.