Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has appeared before a crown court judge, accused of attacking a prison officer.

Bronson, who appeared under the name Charles Salvador, is accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Mark Doherty at Wakefield Prison, on January 25.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court via video link from Frankland Prison, County Durham, Bronson gave his name as ‘Charles Arthur Salvador, born again artist’.

When asked by Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl QC if he would like to sit, Bronson, wearing his trademark dark glasses, declined.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Insisting on speaking to the judge directly Bronson, born Michael Gordon Peterson, complained about having to appear via video link.

The 65-year-old said: “I’ve been locked up in prison for four and a half decades. I’ve never used a computer. The last time I had a mobile phone it was as big as a house brick.”

Bronson, who changed his name by deed poll to Charles Salvador, continued: “I don’t like technology – it makes me feel uncomfortable... I’m an old fashioned prisoner.

“I feel I’m only standing here to save money.”

Flanked by at least three prison officers he added: “I should be in your court room today as a man, respectable, honourable, facing what I’m facing.

“Talking to you through a TV screen I feel I’ve got a part in Star Trek.”

Bronson praised the British justice system, claiming it was ‘the best on the planet’.

He went on to criticise the court for making him appear by video link.

Bronson said he had wanted to see the countryside, animals and people from a prison van on the way from prison to the court.

Towards the end of the short hearing Bronson added: “Come on – it’s nearly dinner time. Fish and chips today.”

Bronson, who is yet to enter a plea, will appear in person at Leeds Crown Court on November 12.

He was remanded in custody to appear at a preliminary hearing on September 24.

As the hearing concluded Bronson told the judge: “That’s a lovely wig. Do they make them in black?”