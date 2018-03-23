Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people soon will be able to travel anywhere on buses in West Yorkshire for a lower price.

A new card is being introduced this summer for anyone aged under 19.

It means they can go anywhere for £2.60. At the moment they would need to pay £2.75 for the current Half MetroDay ticket.

The move comes after bus companies agreed that under 16s will no longer need photocards from September .

Previously, cheaper fares were only available to under 16s who showed a photocard. From this summer, under 16s will not have to prove their age unless they look older. Young people looking older than 16 are still advised to get a photocard to be sure they can travel at the reduced fare.

These changes are part of work being undertaken by Bus18, a partnership made up of the three major bus companies, First West Yorkshire, Arriva Yorkshire and Transdev Blazefield, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Association of Bus Operators in West Yorkshire.

One of Bus18’s main objectives is to make bus travel accessible to all young people across the region by making catching the bus more affordable. Since January all young people wearing their school uniform have been allowed half-fare travel without having to show a travel card.

Bus18 will also be calling on young people from across the county to help brand their new discounted ticket. Focus groups are planned to take place next month.

Clr Eric Firth , West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Deputy Chairman, said: “These new measures for young people build on the Combined Authority’s move to extend half fare travel to the West Yorkshire’s 20,000-plus 16 to 18 year-olds. Buses are a vital part of our aims to connect young people with education, training, apprenticeships and local employment opportunities as well as underpinning our objectives of inclusive economic growth from which everyone can benefit.”