Parking in Huddersfield isn't particularly expensive. Anyone who's driven into London, or even Leeds, will tell you that.

But you can still waste a lot of money parking in the wrong places in Huddersfield town centre.

Huddersfield has plenty of car parks and street parking, some of which are better for short stay and others which are better for long stays.

You can park all day on a weekday or Saturday for as little as £4. But if you're not careful you can end up paying £50 for privilege - and you could park in Central London all day for that.

There are, however, a couple of free supermarket car parks of which you can take advantage if you buy something in their respective stores.

Street Parking

This is often the most convenient form of parking but it's rarely the cheapest and usually you can't stay there for long, nor can you return for at least an hour.

Tariffs for street parking, managed by Kirklees Council, are the same for most streets in Huddersfield town centre.

These tariffs and conditions on Dundas Street (below) are typical.

But if you're prepared to walk a little farther from the fringes of the town centre it can be a little cheaper.

On Fitzwilliam Street it's £2.50 for up to five hours (£4 for 10 hours) Monday to Saturday (8am to 6pm) and £1 per visit on Sunday (noon to 6pm).

They are also some bays next to Huddersfield Open Market where it's slightly cheaper (70p per hour) and you can stay there for three hours.

Car Parks

Albion Street Rooftop

Accessed via a ramp off Albion Street this is quiet cheap and convenient if you're doing a quick shop. There's a four-hour limit on a Sunday but it doesn't stipulate a maximum stay from Monday to Saturday.

Who runs it: Kirklees Council

Size: Small

Prices: 80p per hour Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm.

£1 for four hours Sunday, noon to 6pm

Free for blue badge holders: Yes

Bath Street Car Park

Across the ring road from Cambridge Road Car Park this car park is slightly nearer the town centre but is also a little more expensive.

Who runs it: Kirklees Council

Size: Medium

Prices: 70p per hour Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm

£1 for up to four hours Sunday, noon to 6pm

Free for blue badge holders: Yes but maximum stay still applies.

Brook Street Car Park

This is OK if you're on a short visit and you're not shopping in Tesco, in which case you can use the Tesco car park for free.

Who runs it: Kirklees Council

Size: Small

Prices: 70p per hour. Maximum stay three hours

Bus Station Car Park

This is very convenient but it's a tad pricey. If you don't mind walking a bit further, park at Springwood Car Park across the ting road. Note there's a different tariff for the upper levels.

Who runs it: Kirklees Council

Size: Large

Prices: See below. This is the tariff for levels 1,2 and 3.

Free for blue badge holders: Yes

Cambridge Road Car Park

It's on the fringe of the town centre but it's fairly cheap and you can stay all day.

Who runs it: Kirklees Council

Size: Large

Prices: 50p per hour. £2.50 up to five hours. £4 up to 10 hours. Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm.

£1 Sunday, 12pm to 6pm

Free for blue badge holders: Yes

Civic Centre Car Park, Albion Street

Another convenient short-stay car park.

Who runs it: Kirklees Council

Size: Medium

Prices: 90p per hour. Monday, 8am to 6pm.

£1 for four hours Sunday, noon until 6pm

Maximum stay four hours.

Free for blue badge holders: Yes but maximum stay applies.

Railway Station Forecourt Car Park

Super-convenient if you're dropping off or picking up from the station but with very short maximum stay it's unsuitable for anything else.

Who runs it: Kirklees Council

Size: Very small

Prices:

Free for blue badge holders: Yes, but one-hour maximum stay applies.

Station Car Park

It's expensive for a short stay but worth it if you're planning a day trip on the train.

Who runs it: APCOA

Size: Small

Prices: £6 per 24 hours, £26 per week, £206 per quarter and £649 per year.

Free for blue badge holders: Yes

Kingsgate Car Park

This is one of the few car parks in Huddersfield where you pay before you leave. It's quite handy if you're in a hurry but it's very expensive if you're staying for longer than six hours. It's NOT free for blue badge holders either.

Who runs it: Kingsgate Shopping Centre

Size: Large

Prices: 50p for 30 minutes. £1 per hour up to six hours. £10 for more than six hours. £1.50 per visit on Sunday.

Free for blue badge holders: No

Market Hall Car Park

This is convenient for a short trip but is pricey if you're staying for more than six hours. It's not free in the evening either.

Who runs it: Kirklees Council

Size: Large

Prices:

Free for blue badge holders: Yes

Oldgate Car Park

A very small short-stay car park that's slightly cheaper than street parking.

Who runs it: Kirklees Council

Size: Very small

Prices: 80p per hour. Maximum stay two hours Monday to Saturday 8am to 6pm. £1 for four hours Sunday noon-6pm.

Free for blue badge holders: Yes

Sainsbury's Car Park, Upperhead Row

This is actually free to non-customers for up to 30 minutes. But stay more than four hours and you'll be charged a whopping £50 - even if you're a customer. Ouch.

Who runs it: Sainsbury's

Size: Medium

Prices:

Free for blue badge holders: Yes

SiP Car Park, Lord Street

This car park on the east side of the town centre is quite cheap for a long-stay - but it isn't the cheapest

Who runs it: SIP Car Park Ltd

Size: small

Prices: £1 per hour up to four hours. £5 for 12 hours, £6 for 24 hours.

Springwood Car Park

This large car park just west of the town centre is roughly the same price as the Cambridge Road Car Park, except it's £1 after 4.30pm for 90 minutes from Monday to Saturday.

Who runs it: Kirklees Council

Size: Large

Prices: £2.50 for up to five hours. £4 up to 10 hours Monday to Saturday, 8am 6pm. £1 Sunday, noon to 6pm.

Free for blue badge holders: Yes, but maximum stay applies.

St George's Car Park, Fitzwilliam Street

For all day weekday parking this is the cheapest car park we found. You can park all day until 11.59pm for £4.

Who runs it: HX Car Park Management Ltd

Size: Large

Prices:

Tesco Car Park, Viaduct Street

This is free for Tesco customers. But if you use it and don't buy anything from Tesco you could end up with a £70 parking charge.

Who runs it: Highview Parking

Size: Large

Prices: Free

Free for blue badge holders: Yes

Wilkinson's Car Park, Alfred Street

This is NOT free for Wilkinson's customers.

Who runs it: APCOA

Size: Medium

Prices: 70 for one hour, £1.20 for two hours, £3 for three hours, £6 for up to six hours, £15 for up to 24 hours.