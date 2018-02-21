The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new inflatable obstacle challenge is making a splash in Dewsbury .

The Wow Wipeout launched this week at Dewsbury Sports Centre has five obstacles and two slides.

And to give an insight into what competitors can expect, Kirklees Active Leisure, which runs the centre, has produced this movie trailer style video.

To sign up you can book a 60 minute session and it’s suitable for ages three and over.

It’s suitable for all swimming abilities as everyone is provided with a lifejacket.

For those who want to take the challenge at a more leisurely pace there are family sessions aimed at those with younger children.

Other sessions are aimed at children and adults from the age of 11 upwards. This is a faster paced session that will allow people a more high energy experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wow Wipeout:

When is it running until?

The Wow Wipeout will be at Dewsbury Sports Centre until March 25.

How much does it cost?

Family ticket for 2 adults, 2 children is £15.95

Adult (16yrs+) £5.95

Junior (3-15yrs) £4.50

Under 3 are £1

What else do I need to know?

• All children under eight must be supervised on the inflatable by an adult at all times

• All sessions are 45 minutes long (excluding 15 minutes life jacket fitting)

• Wristbands issued via reception on entry must be worn at all times

• WOW Wipeout is not included in any membership

How can I book?

To book in advance go to https://kirkleesactiveleisure.recreatex.be/Exhibitions/Overview