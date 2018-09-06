The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have been called in after several counterfeit £20 notes were found in Huddersfield.

Bus company First Huddersfield has confirmed that fake notes have been handed to some of its drivers over the last week.

The fake notes are said to be missing the usual hologram and feel a bit "tough" when handled.

Bus drivers have been warned to be on the lookout for them.

A man who has seen one of the fakes told the Examiner said he believed there was a "batch" of fake £20 currently in circulation in Huddersfield.

He said: "The fake ones don't have the hologram £20 on the left when you check them in the light. They also feel a bit tough."

It is believed that six fake £20 notes were passed to First drivers on Tuesday this week.

A spokesman for First Huddersfield said that West Yorkshire Police officers were currently investigating.

The First spokesman said: "We are aware of counterfeit notes that have been handed to some of our drivers over the last week and we

have passed CCTV footage onto the police to aid their investigations."

The current £20 note features the economist Adam Smith and was issued on March 13 2007.

The Bank of England website lists its security features:

* Watermark. Hold the £20 note up to the light to see the Queen's portrait and a bright £20.

* Holographic strip. The strip has a number of foil patches along its length which contain alternating holographic images. When you tilt the note, one hologram shows a multi-coloured image of Adam Smith.

You will feel raised print in areas such as the words 'Bank of England' and in the bottom right hand corner, around the number 20.

Look at the front of the note under a good-quality ultraviolet light, to see the number 20 appear in bright red and green.

A metallic thread appears as silver dashes on the back of the note. If you hold the note up to the light, the thread appears as a continuous dark line.

Use a magnifying glass to look closely at the lettering beneath the Queen's portrait. You will see the value of the note in small letters and numbers.

There is further advice on the Bank of England's website.

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.