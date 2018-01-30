Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves broke into a house in Huddersfield ... and escaped with its CCTV system.

The crime in Holmfirth is among a round-up of the latest offences committed across our area.

Here’s the list.

BRACKENHALL

January 18 at 11.20pm: When officers conducted a welfare check at a property on Leeside Avenue they discovered that the electricity meter has been by-passed.

COWCLIFFE

January 19 at 8pm: A person was walking home and believes he dropped his bank card on Netheroyd Hill Road. On checking his account the following day he discovered the card has been used to make eight contactless payments at two local stores.

DENBY DALE

January 20 at 9.45am: Burglars used a ladder from the side of a garage on Gilthwaites Lane to smash a rear upstairs window. They entered and made an untidy search of the property and stole jewellery before escaping via the rear downstairs bedroom window.

January 21 at 5.30pm: A rear number plate was stolen from a Land Rover Discovery parked on Barnsley Road.

GOLCAR

January 20 at 6.45pm: A business premises was broken into on Britannia Road and a coffee machine was forced with cash stolen.

HOLMFIRTH

January 18 at 10am: A front window was smashed of a property on Ryecroft. Thieves made an untidy search of all rooms and stole computer equipment, machine tools and jewellery.

January 19 at 12am: A ground floor window was smashed on New Fold. Intruders made a search of the house and stole a CCTV security system.

LEPTON

January 17 at 5pm: A detached garage on Town End Lane was broken into and an oxygen tank , diving gear and machine tools were stolen.

January 17 at 5.40pm: A detached garage was broken into on Town End Lane by breaking the padlock on wooden doors. Thieves entered and stole a mountain bike and vehicle accessories.

January 17 in the late evening. A detached garage was broken into on Town End Lane by breaking the padlock on wooden doors and the thieves stole gym equipment.

SHELLEY

January 22 in the early evening : Burglars entered via an insecure rear patio door on Cleveland Way. They took keys to a BMW 530 from a kitchen worktop and drove away in the car.