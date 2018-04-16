Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This duo seem to be guilty beyond all seasonable doubt when they were caught helping themselves to a restaurant’s herb garden on CCTV.

George’s Bistro in Cleckheaton have released footage of the pair who dug up herbs from planter beds outside the venue before putting them in crates and making off.

Staff at the restaurant were left scratching their heads upon finding the plants had gone this morning (Mon), and soon found out why after watching overnight CCTV footage.

The two culprits - who appear to be a man and woman wearing hats to cover their faces - can be seen pulling the herbs from wooden planter boxes. A spokesperson for the restaurant, which is part of the George Hotel on Parkside, said: “Unfortunately we had some unexpected visitors last night/this morning around 2.30am.

“These people decided to steal all of our herbs from the planters at the front of the bistro. Someone must be able to recognise these people.

“So if you do and can pass on their names to us there will be a small reward in the way of a free meal.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the bistro on 01274 873084.