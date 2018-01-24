Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Restaurateur and chef Eric Paxman is talking rhubarb.

The man behind the award-winning Eric’s restaurant and PAX burger bar in Lindley is set to lead a day trip to the heart of Yorkshire’s famed Rhubarb Triangle to help promote what he describes as an “overlooked” and “beautiful” ingredient.

The trip, which takes place this Saturday, January 27, will start at 7.15am with a full English breakfast at Eric’s before a coach ride to Oldroyd’s Farm at Rothwell, Wakefield, to learn more about rhubarb’s ancient history and a chance to see – by candleight – rhubard growing indoors in the dark. Following the tour, it’s back to Eric’s for afternoon tea – with Yorkshire rhubard taking pride of place on the menu.

“Rhubarb is very much overlooked when it comes to cooking with it,” said Eric. “It is a beautiful product, has many health benefits and can be used in so many ways.

“We have it on our current cocktail menu in a rhubarb and custard martini. We use it daily on our dessert menu in a Rhubarb Eton Mess as well as on our early dining menu as rhubarb fool or crumble or syllabub.

“There’s a variety of ways to use it. It makes a great jelly as an accompaniment to the desserts. And, it doesn’t necessarily have to be used in a cake or a sweet treat. It is just as good in savoury dishes. It makes a great chutney!”

To book on Eric’s Rhubard Tour phone 01484 646416. Places are limited and warm clothing and sturdy footwear is recommended.