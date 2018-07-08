Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chemical smells from a proposed plastic hose making factory in Huddersfield could seep out and affect near neighbours, a report has found.

There have been 400 objections to plans by Calderdale firm Aflex Hose to re-locate to Bradley.

The hi-tech firm makes specialist hoses for industry, including for car brakes and engines, across the world.

It is looking to consolidate its four Calderdale sites into one place, at a business park off Bradley Road, close to the M62.

But people living on the adjacent luxury housing estate have come out in force against the plan.

In a detailed “Position Statement” report compiled for councillors ahead of the crunch planning committee decision, planning officers reveal four homes may be affected by chemical fumes.

The meeting also revealed images of what the huge factory will look like.

A so-called ‘qualitative odour assessment’, found that smells from the operation could include; oil and cleaning detergents, solvent fumes, rubber fumes and nylon PVC fumes.

It says there will be negligible affects for most of the surrounding streets and the nearby All Saints Catholic College.

But it concedes four homes, one at Redwood Drive, one at Miramar, and two at Grantley Place, are likely to suffer a “slight adverse effect” from chemical odours if the factory was allowed.

The report says Kirklees Council has asked Aflex what it could do to reduce these effects down to “negligible.”

A spokesperson for Aflex told the Examiner they had told the council that the impacts were “not significant” and no mitigation was required, in accordance with guidance from the Institute of Air Quality Management and the National Planning Policy Framework.

At a recent meeting of the council’s Strategic Planning Committee, councillors were asked for their views on the factory plan.

None mentioned the chemical fume risk.

Councillors said the skilled jobs created would be a boost to the Huddersfield economy but were concerned about the utilitarian design of the premises.

“I welcome the nature of the industry,” said Clr Carole Pattison.

“That’s a great opportunity for us – to have that sort of business within Kirklees and all the things that will be associated with it.”

Clr Pattison said she was concerned that the plot might be needed for more general office space, but Kirklees officers pointed out that it had been undeveloped since it was first made available by the council almost 20 years ago.

Clr Mohan Sokhal said Kirklees was far behind other areas in enabling businesses to grow.

But he said residents must be listened to.

“We have a large number of objections,” he said. “We can’t ignore them.”

Clr Andrew Pinnock added: “You always get issues like this when sites for business and housing are next to each other.

“If you’re going to build a building like this you’re going to have to have a lot of screening.

“Although people moved there knowing it was next an industrial development, they’ve had nothing there for a long time and it’s a big change for them.”

Clr Rob Walker said: “How the building looks is of concern to residents; and it should be to us as councillors.”

Clr Donald Firth commented: “It doesn’t surprise me residents are unhappy, I would be unhappy.

“You have to wonder why this industry site has lay dormant for over 20 years and nobody is interested in building there.”