Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chemicals put in a waste bin set it on fire - and it spread to a nearby building.

Dewsbury firefighters were called to premises on Commercial Street in Batley town centre at 1.15am today (Wednesday) morning after a fire started in a large, commercial waste bin.

But it had quickly spread to a nearby building due to the items thrown away.

Watch Manager Mark Hemingway from blue watch at Dewsbury Fire Station said: “It started as just a fire in a bin but due to the nature of the chemical products the fire spread.

“It took some investigation to work out what the chemicals were. We had to call the keyholder out to double check while we were putting the fire out.

“It did cause some damage to the building, mainly superficial damage to the guttering.

“We were there for two and a half hours, just to make sure the building was safe and it wouldn’t flare up again.”

Two appliances from Dewsbury attended the incident.