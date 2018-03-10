The video will start in 8 Cancel

A child has been taken to hospital after a serious crash at Ainley Top which left a woman trapped in her car.

The boy is thought to have suffered a broken arm in the crash, which happened on the roundabout just after 7pm tonight.

Firefighters had to cut a woman from one of the three vehicles involved in the crash, said police.

Insp Carlton Young, from West Yorkshire Police, said: “Three vehicles were involved - two cars and a Transit style minbus.

“A child with a possible broken arm has been taken to hospital.

“The fire and ambulance services were there and the fire service assisted in getting a female out of a car.

“All vehicles have been recovered and police have just left the scene.”

Early eyewitness reports described a dramatic scene, with "bodies in the road".

A witness who saw the scene from the Cedar Court Hotel said: “It looked very dramatic.

“There were three or four ambulances and police cars with part of the roundabout blocked off.

“It looked very serious but the road did not seem to have been completely blocked off as we could get out of the hotel car park and down to town.”

Another eyewitness posted on Facebook: “Really bad accident at Ainley Top roundabout with ambulance and two fire engines in attendance. Just seen helicopter pass over as well.”