Children have been spotted putting their lives at risk on train tracks in the Colne Valley.

Now police have put out an urgent warning to parents to plead with their youngsters to keep well away from the tracks.

Facebook user Elizabeth Anne posted on the Golcar Facebook page to say: “My partner and daughter were out walking the dog and saw four teenagers (two lads, two girls) on the the train tracks, daring each other to run over the tracks.

“They were wearing Colne Valley High School uniform and were near the woods above the canal and viaduct. He told them to get off and they did but please have a word with them if they’re yours. Would hate for any of them to get hurt.”

Kirklees Rural Police responded by saying: “Please speak to your children about how extremely dangerous it is to go anywhere near railway lines. Being hit by a train is not something you get up and walk away from. Some of our officers at Rural have been to calls where people have been hit by trains and “horrific” doesn’t even cover just how awful it is. Please make sure your children and teens understand the dangers.”