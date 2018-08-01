Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Secondary school pupils in Kirklees are six times more likely to be permanently excluded if they have special needs, exclusive analysis has revealed.

An increasing number of children across the country are being unnecessarily excluded from school and abandoned with an inadequate education, a report by the House of Commons’ Education Committee recently concluded.

In particular, the report highlighted that children who were already the most vulnerable – such as children with special educational needs (SEN), children in care and children living in poverty – are the most likely to be excluded.

An investigation into the latest government figures by the Examiner has shown that this is very much the case in our local schools.

Across state funded secondaries in Kirklees, 11 children with some form of SEN provision were permanently excluded in 2016/17 - 0.36% of all pupils.

While that is a small percentage, it is six times higher than the exclusion rate for children without special educational needs.

Only 12 non-SEN pupils were permanently excluded from Kirklees schools the same year - just 0.06% of all students.

SEN pupils are also three times more likely to be excluded for a fixed period – in other words ‘suspended’ – at least once.

Some 13.1% of SEN pupils were suspended one or more times last academic year, compared to 3.7% of non-SEN students.

Anne Longfield, the Children’s Commissioner for England, said the figures suggested some schools were “seeking to improve their overall exam results by removing some of their most vulnerable children from the school roll.”

But teachers’ unions and charity bosses said it was government cuts in support services that were chiefly to blame.

An education expert at the University of Huddersfield has warned parents that “one exclusion is probably one too many”.

Dr Martyn Walker, Principal Research Fellow at the University’s School of Education and Professional Development, has been analysing data on the rising number of exclusions from primary and secondary schools.

In a blog post for the university he said: “Let’s not lose sight of the fact that exclusion is primarily a punitive measure.

“The rise in the number of children with special educational needs and disability who are being excluded is alarming. They are seven times more likely to be permanently excluded.”

He added: “If your children or grandchildren are of an age for moving schools, I strongly recommended that you should request, using Freedom of Information, how many fixed-term and permanent exclusions have taken place in the school, whatever its previous standing has been.

“One exclusion is probably one too many.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “The council is committed to making sure children get the best possible education in order to get the best start in life.

“Our exclusion rates are in line with the national average, and whilst this is higher than we would like, being excluded from one school does not mean a child is excluded from education.

“The council actively discourages schools from permanently excluding children who are on education, health and care plans. These are legal documents for children with defined needs.

“Most schools see permanent exclusion as a last resort, and we always challenge schools considering excluding a child where there has been no previously identified needs.

“We encourage these schools to work with agencies that can support the child, and to make every effort to keep them in school.

“Because we challenge schools to put in place support before excluding a child, there is a high likelihood that excluded children will have received some SEN support to address identified social, emotional and mental health difficulties before exclusion takes place – which is reflected in the figures.

“However this is still a very small number of all the children who are receiving SEN support, as in most instances the support is effective.

“When a child is permanently excluded we work with our pupil referral service and other specialist staff to make sure they can continue to receive an education whilst their needs are assessed and alternative school is found.”

Meanwhile, it’s not just children with special educational needs who are disproportionately affected by exclusions.

Children from the poorest families in Kirklees, who benefit from free school meals, also see particularly high rates of expulsion.

Secondary school kids on free school meals are nearly five times as likely to be permanently excluded and three times as likely to be excluded for a fixed period as other children.

In primary schools, children on free school meals were four times more likely to be excluded for a fixed term last year compared to children not on the scheme. None were expelled permanently.

While children in care of all ages are no more likely to be permanently excluded from Kirklees schools, they are five times more likely to be suspended.

Anna Feuchtwang, Chief Executive of the National Children’s Bureau, said: “The vast majority of disabled children, and those with special education needs, can and should be educated in mainstream schools.

“Yet the steep increase in exclusions comes as schools struggle to provide appropriate support for pupils that could enable them to retain their school place.

‘This often means children with behavioural problems, mental health issues or special educational needs and disabilities may be placed in alternative provision that doesn’t work for them.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The decision to exclude a student is never taken lightly and always as a last resort.

“This is an area where prevention is better than cure, but school budgets are at breaking point so many of the measures that schools take to ensure good behaviour and adequate support for pupils are under threat.

“Schools can’t do it on their own. To avoid exclusions, they need support from the other local services around them.”

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “The ‘off-rolling’ of pupils is a perverse consequence of the current accountability system that makes some schools feel penalised for teaching pupils with additional needs.

“To best counter this, the government should change the accountability system so schools are given credit for working with children with complex needs.”