Benefit cuts and the public sector pay cap have driven more children into poverty in Yorkshire, it is claimed.

The TUC claimed that since 2010 the region had seen a 41% rise in the number of children in poverty in families with at least one parent working in the public sector.

It said the figure had risen by 14,450 – from 34,965 in 2010 to 49,415 today.

That means almost 50,000 children in such families were now living below the breadline in Yorkshire and the Humber – while an extra 150,000 children in the UK with at least one parent working in the public sector will be below the poverty line this April.

Families where both parents work in the public sector are the biggest losers from the government’s pay restrictions and benefit cuts, according to the TUC’s analysis. Their average household income will be down £83 each week in real terms by April, 2018, it is claimed.

Households where one parent works in the public sector and another works in the private sector will lose on average £53 a week.

Across England, the South West saw the biggest increase – 55% – in child poverty rates among families with a public sector worker. The North West was next at 51% followed by the East Midlands on 50%.

Separate TUC analysis shows that holding down public servants’ pay had reduced spending power in the Yorkshire region by £5bn since 2010.

The TUC said the average Yorkshire public sector worker today earns £2,292 less than if their pay had risen in line with prices.

Bill Adams, TUC regional secretary for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “The government’s pay restrictions and in-work benefit cuts are causing needless hardship.

“Public servants shouldn’t have to worry about feeding or clothing their kids, yet many are struggling to afford even the basics.

“Ministers must give nurses, teachers and other public sector workers the pay rise they have earned. If they don’t more families will continue falling into poverty.”