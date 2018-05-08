Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children have been warned not to climb over fencing to access play areas closed for safety reasons.

One play area, on Devonshire Street in Lockwood, was closed off for health and safety reasons.

But residents said that children had just climbed over the fences to access the play area.

Now Kirklees Council has said the safety reasons are genuine and people should not ignore the safety notices.

Karl Battersby, strategic director for economy and infrastructure said: “Following inspections of our playgrounds we have identified a number of sites that need to be professionally jet washed, to ensure that surfaces are safe in all weathers.

“In some places we have had to temporarily close the site as it would be dangerous to leave it open, and have put up signs advising that the site is closed and entry is not permitted.

“A contractor is being brought in to clean the sites, and we hope to have those that have been closed, open again as soon as possible.

“In the meantime Beaumont Park which is around half a mile away provides alternative play facilities.”

Kirklees has had to close off some play areas for work, while the play equipment has been taken from others on safety grounds.

The council is reviewing its 342 playgrounds. Some play areas may have play equipment removed as part of a project to cut costs while at the same time revamping many of its play areas.

The council says its new play strategy will see it launch more “wild play” facilities – areas with natural obstacles to encourage exploration, imagination and discovery.