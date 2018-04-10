Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children’s choir formed almost 18 years ago is singing out for funds to help keep the music coming.

Once the bell goes for the end of lessons on Wednesday afternoons, about 25 to 30 pupils at Beech School in Golcar assemble as Beech Children’s Gospel Choir for expert tuition from internationally-renowned Manchester-based singer, composer and choir director Tyndale Thomas.

But educational teaching assistants Lynda Liles and Jackie Wilson, who organise the choir, said it was running short of funds to pay for the tuition and without financial support, the choir could fold.

Lynda said: “The choir started over 17 years ago as a youth music project for which there was some funding, but the project as such came to an end in 2003 and the funding stopped.

“Because we had such a strong demand from the children, I decided to try to keep it going myself. We fundraise all the time with things like egg decorating and Christmas card decorating competitions and a disco.

“Even though it is based at the school, we don’t get any money from the school. We did get a little bit of funding from the By and Buy Community Shop in Golcar, but we are struggling to keep going.”

Lynda said the choir had been unsuccessful in bidding for funding from a number of sources, saying that money is generally only available for one-off projects rather than something that is ongoing.

She said: “When I started the choir, it was aimed at Years 5 and 6 but I opened it up and we start now from Year 1. We ask parents for a £1 donation a week or any small contribution, but if people cannot pay we don’t stop the children coming.”

Lynda said it would be a pity if the choir had to stop as the children enjoyed singing.

“The children chose gospel singing because they like the style of music and they get to do various movements. They absolutely love it. It’s so cheerful and gets everyone going in the room.

“We have performed at concerts and weddings and conferences. We performed for the Mayor in February. It’s not about religion, it’s just for fun.”