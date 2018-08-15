Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A biker caught riding a motorbike with no rear brakes or mirrors was among several errant motorists stopped in a police operation.

Several agencies including West Yorkshire Police mounted the operation on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, which checked 80 vehicles between 8am to 3pm on Tuesday this week.

The rider of a 125cc Chinese-made Lexmoto was given an immediate suspension which meant he had to arrange recovery of the machine.

A total of eight drivers were handed Traffic Offence Reports for offences such as driving without a seat belt. Each will receive points and a fine.

Three cabbies were given immediate suspensions by Kirklees Council for vehicle defects which included problems with brakes, tyres and lights.

A total of 40 vehicles had their fuel tested which revealed that none were trying to evade duty by running their vehicles on red diesel.

Vehicles which were pulled over were examined at the Leeds Road Sports Complex car park.

PC Steve Nicholls, of Kirklees District Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the aim of the operation was to improve driving standards and tackle law-breaking on the roads.

He said the Lexmoto motorcycle was found to be unroadworthy due to defective brakes.

“His bike was checked for roadworthiness by the VOSA vehicle inspectors and found to be unroadworthy due to having defective brakes.

“He was given an immediate prohibition and the bike was recovered by a recovery operator at his expense to his home address with the relevant paperwork instructing that until it was repaired it was not to go on a public road.

“Once repaired it will require an MOT and then the paperwork forwarded to VOSA who will release the suspension.”

PC Nicholls added: “Our aim for this operation was to tackle offences on the district’s roads, along with anti-social behaviour and to ultimately deny criminals the use of the roads.

“The results for the operation clearly shows that these operations can make an impact and remove vehicles from the road networks.

“The majority of vehicles which were checked were commercial-type vehicles, taxis or licensed hire vehicles.

“We have run similar operations throughout Kirklees over the past few months, which have resulted in vehicles being seized and making our district’s roads safer.

“I hope residents are encouraged that we take all reports of anti-social use of the roads seriously. We are working closely with partner agencies to tackle this issue in Kirklees.”