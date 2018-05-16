Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six classic cars graced the car park of a Huddersfield pub when members of the Riley RM Club used the Woodman Inn, Thunderbridge, as their base during a two-day visit to the region.

Club members, led by their organiser Nigel Day, arrived at the Woodman yesterday (Wed) tea-time after attending an event at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire. They spent the night at the inn before setting off this morning (Thurs) for their second event at Nostell Priory, near Wakefield.

The club is dedicated to the preservation of the RM series Rileys, which were produced between 1945 and 1957. About 23,000 of the crs were built, of which about 500 were roadsters and a further 500 dropheads. The final car of the series – and the only one with a name – was the Pathfinder, of which about 5,000 were produced.

David Woodhead, director of beer at the Woodman, said it was the first time the club had visited the pub, adding: “They did some research and decided to stay here. These beautiful cars caused quite a stir. In the mornings, Thunderbridge Lane is a real rat-run, so they caused something of a traffic jam.”