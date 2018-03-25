Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Step inside and you step back in time.

But the staff who run Cliffe House, the perennially popular outdoor pursuits centre in the hills above Huddersfield, say the appeal of climbing trees, orienteering, bushcraft and caving is timeless, as evidenced by the multiple generations of schoolchildren that have attended over seven decades.

Opened in 1948, Cliffe House this year celebrates its 70th anniversary as one of the north’s premier locations for introducing modern children to the wonders of the wild.

And as youngsters increasingly become mesmerised by technology there is much to be said about the value of the elements.

“Those children have never experienced mud or walked in a river,” says outdoor learning coordinator Matt Womersley.

“To take groups out to see cows in a field can be a massive thing for them.”

With its residential stays and day visits Cliffe House attracts around 4,500 children aged 8-11 every year. When the Examiner toured the building one group was preparing to leave and staff were getting ready to welcome another. In 2018 school groups enjoy a two-night/three-day visit, reduced from the 10-day stays of the past.

Mr Womersley says that change reflects the evolution of curriculums and how schools manage their staff and pupil time. But, he says, Cliffe House and what it offers remains as relevant as ever.

“It’s hugely relevant. The outdoor learning agenda is vital for re-engaging with reality otherwise we are going to breed a generation with massive thumbs from playing video games and they are going to think that reality is Minecraft made out of squares.”

Built by the Senior family of brewers in 1888, the 14-room mansion on Lane Head Road in Shepley is Grade II listed. It remained a family home until just after World War 2, during which it had been an evacuee centre. In 1948 the house was sold to Dewsbury Corporation which designated it for outdoor pursuits. The centre fell under Kirklees Council control after local government reorganisation in 1974.

Its reach is growing. What was exclusively a site for the children of the borough has expanded to cover Sheffield, Barnsley and Wakefield. One group recently travelled in from Scunthorpe, which reflects the centre’s growing appeal as its programme evolves.

“The traditional offer was more about field activities,” says business support manager Nancy Roberts. “Pond-dipping, streams and rivers and wildlife habitats all had curriculum links.

“We still do plenty of that but we have also developed more adventurous activities such as climbing, caving, canoeing, abseiling and archery. Our offer has evolved and expanded to include things that schools cannot provide.

“I was speaking to a lady that was here 40 years ago and her main memory was of holding a sheep and it pooed on her! We still do that, too!”

Among those with their own memories of Cliffe House are sisters Wendy, Eleanor and Joy who lived there when it was managed by their parents, Tony and Betty Keen, who were appointed headmaster and bursar in 1957.

Wendy remembers Cliffe House as “a place for children to come from the town of Dewsbury and experience the fresh air free from the smog of an industrial existence of shoddy mills and sulphurous mill chimneys”.

She adds: “Over time my father transformed Cliffe House into a living outdoor classroom introducing activities such as camping, canoeing, and rock climbing with field biology, local history and environmental studies. As a young physical education student I was impressed with this innovative way that influenced the growth and development of young minds and bodies.”

Sister Eleanor recalls her years at Cliffe House as “the best years of my life”. However it did have its drawbacks.

“It has been said that the place is haunted but that could be just the imagination running wild,” she says as she remembers spending a nervous night all alone in the rambling house as a 19-year-old during the summer holidays.

“The school was closed my parents [and] were away on holiday. I barricaded myself in what is now the dining room, locked all the windows and doors, stoked up the coal fire, put a chair under the handle of the door and slept with one eye and one ear open. It was the first and last night I ever slept on my own in Cliffe House!”

Youngest sister Joy praises her father for his forward thinking and positive approach to improving children’s lives.

“My father would have been so proud of how Cliffe House has developed into a community place where many can still come and enjoy the house and grounds. He planted the seed of taking the classroom outside to enable those youngsters, particularly of the ‘60s and ‘70s, to experience the good outdoors. I know people have mentioned how strict he was, but he was quite a softie really. He only wanted young people to experience something of having fun and laughter.”

One group of youngsters that visited in the 1970s came from Northern Ireland, swapping the chaos of the Troubles for the calm oasis of Shepley.

The Keens will doubtless recognise much of their old home and the 11 acres that surround it. The innate Victoriana of the old house has been retained. The Senior family’s bedrooms have become dormitories replete with original stained glass windows and marble fireplaces. The walls are clad in fine wood panelling that hints at a more ostentatious time. The master bedroom, with its coal fire, is now a unique IT suite and conference space for corporate team-building.

The cellar and cold store is now a place where muddy students can kick off their boots. The former laundry does the same job it did 130 years ago. The kitchen garden – now allotments – still grows fresh food.

Cliffe House will mark its platinum anniversary with a range of activities over the summer. Art at the House on June 9/10 will showcase new art by local artists, there will be “taster sessions” for youngsters to try their hands at climbing, bushcraft, archery and pond studies and the newly-formed Friends of Cliffe House will be running events such as a Murder Mystery Party on March 31.

Added Mr Womersley: “We are very good at what we do but we don’t sit on our laurels. We are striving to constantly improve to achieve an even better service. We’re so busy we have no term-time residential vacancies for the rest of this academic year.”

www.kirklees.gov.uk/cliffehouse