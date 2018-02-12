Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists face more disruption on the M62 near Huddersfield this week.

Work is continuing overnight at the intersection between Chain Bar at Junction 26 and the M606 into Bradford which means the M62 westbound carriageway will be closed completely between the slip roads at Junction 26 from 8pm to 6am for bridge works this Thursday. (Feb 15)

On Thursday and Friday the M606 southbound link to the M62 westbound will be fully closed overnight.

At Junction 25 at Brighouse the westbound exit slip road will be closed overnight on Tuesday for technology works.

The closures are all part of ongoing work.

There will also be closures on the M1 near Huddersfield between Junction 37 and 38.

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday, February 12 and then again for three nights from Friday, February 16.

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights on Tuesday, February 13 with a permanent lane three closure and narrow lanes in place until the end of February for drainage work.