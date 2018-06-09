Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillor Gemma Wilson, who has sent shockwaves through the Conservative Party in Kirklees after defecting to the Lib Dems, explained her reasons for her decision this morning at a press conference in her Lindley ward.

The popular 37-year-old, mother-of-three, who been a councillor for Lindley since 2015, struggled to explain her move saying merely that she had felt “uncomfortable” within the Conservative Party for the last 10 months or so.

One Tory insider said he thought she might have jumped ship because she was due to stand for re-election next year and was in danger of being deselected by her own party.

He said she has not paid her subs for the last two years and this amounted to some £400.

However, Gemma, who only recently played a full part in the unsuccessful attempt to get Colne Valley Conservative MP Jason McCartney re-elected, denied this, saying: “It’s not something I have done lightly and is something I have been considering for some time.

“As for being behind with my subs, this is a payment made to the Conservative Party not the council, and I have cleared the amount in full today. I am a single mother-of-three and the Conservative Party were made aware of the situation.

“I have heard nothing about being deselected but it is true that I was not going to stand for the Conservative Party next year. Leaving the Conservatives has been a gradual process and I am fully committed to the Lib Dems.”

Cahal added: “Gemma is renowned in the area as a very hard worker and I am delighted she has chosen to join my Lib Dem colleague Richard Eastwood in Lindley. We will make a formidable team.”

Lib Dem Group Leader John Lawson said: “In politics you have to be true to your convictions otherwise it doesn’t work.”

After the Examiner’s story was published this morning, one reader wrote: “A disgraceful move. I’m glad she’s not my councillor. I would never trust her again.”

Another wrote: “This is simply wrong. If she wishes to switch parties then fair enough but she should have the courage of her convictions.

“Resign and stand for election as a Lib Dem. She won’t and the voters will remember her actions at the next election.”

Gemma’s decision means there are now 36 Labour councillors on Kirklees, 18 Conservatives, eight Lib Dems, four Independents and three Greens.