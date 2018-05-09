Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just three people had their season cards taken away for re-selling match tickets this season, Huddersfield Town has revealed.

The club issued a warning at the start of the Premier League season that Town fans were risking their season cards by selling tickets through unofficial channels.

At the time, a club spokesman said it was not willing to tolerate re-selling which he called “profiteering.”

The club has now provided up to date figures which showed that season cards had been taken away from three people.

A club spokesman said: “The three have been found to be reselling their tickets through other means than the Terrier Exchange at inflated prices.”

Despite the crackdown on re-selling, fans have continued to offer for sale tickets to home games at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Tickets for the final game of the season versus Arsenal, on Sunday May 13, are being offered for sale on the Ticketbis website for more than £200 each.

The same website is offering tickets in the away end for more than £700. The game is Gunners boss Arsene Wenger’s last game in charge.

Jim Chisem, secretary of the Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Trust, said: “If supporters would like somebody else to use their ticket, they should use the Terrier Exchange system.

“The club have shown good faith by keeping season card prices low, so profiteering is both unnecessary and unfair.”

Terrier Exchange allows season card holders to release their ticket to the club for it to be sold to another supporter. If the ticket is sold, a £5 credit is given towards the 2019/20 season card.