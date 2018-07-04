Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sight and sound of the Coastguard helicopter certainly caused a stir when it flew over Huddersfield last night.

Residents in the Colne Valley and Oakes areas were surprised to see the giant HM Coastguard Sikorsky S-92 fly over.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it was transporting a woman to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after it had been involved in a rescue operation in the Glossop area.

It landed at Oakes playing fields behind the Salvation Army building with the patient than taken to nearby Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by road ambulance.

The patient had a suspected ankle injury, but she was in a hard to reach location in the Peak District.

The coastguard helicopter was requested by police and mountain rescue teams after they were unable to transport the patient to safety on foot or by other means.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “We got the call at 6.45pm from a mountain rescue team in Glossop and we sent the helicopter from Humberside and transported the patient to HRI.

“The heli-meds don’t have winching capacities and we do so it means we can get to harder to reach places.”