A man stole from three shops 24 hours after he was released from prison to fund his £100 a day crack cocaine habit.

Joshua Allsop targeted the Dewsbury town centre stores the day after his release on licence following a two month sentence.

His solicitor told Kirklees magistrates he was desperate for his next fix and had no means of funding it.

Allsop, 27, pleaded guilty to three charges of shop theft when he appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody.

His first point of call was Wilkinson’s at 8.40am on Saturday (May 12).

Staff were made aware of his presence in the Crackenedge Lane store and, due to his history of shoplifting from there, checked the stock and CCTV system.

They discovered that five Maybelline mascaras worth £40 had been taken by him, magistrates were told.

Then at 1.45pm Allsop walked into Poundworld in Market Place and took six bottles of perfume.

Finally, shorty before 3pm he entered Sainsbury’s Petrol Station in Railway Street with an empty carrier bag which he used to fill with four jars of coffee.

Unlike the other thefts staff detained him and the coffee was recovered.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “He said he had no intention of paying for any of the goods.

“Had he been successful he said he would have sold the coffee for drugs as he had a £100 daily crack cocaine habit.”

Allsop, of Bank View in Earlsheaton, tested positive for the misuse of opiates and cocaine upon his arrest.

Magistrates were told that in April he was jailed for eight weeks.

Mr Bozman said: “He was released on licence last Friday so these offences happened the day after his release.”

Victoria Sims, mitigating, said that while Allsop’s record “doesn’t make pleasant reading” he does have a serious drug addiction which needs addressing,

He explained that upon his release her client immediately went to the housing office and job centre to apply for a new home and Universal Credit but was told that these would take some time to be processed.

Miss Sims said: “He’s a drug addict and within 24 hours he’s needed to fund that habit and these offences were committed.

“He has done all he can do but things don’t change overnight.”

Because he committed the offences while out on licence, Allsop was recalled to prison for 28 days.

He was sentenced to a week in custody for the shop thefts but this will run concurrently, meaning that he will spend no extra time in jail.