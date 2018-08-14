Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The use of cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine is becoming more popular among adults, new government figures have revealed.

In a survey by the Home Office, one in 11 adults said they had taken class A drugs like heroin, cocaine and ecstasy in 2017/18.

It means more than 277,000 adults in Yorkshire and the Humber took class A drugs at least once last year.

That's a sharp increase on the previous year when 6.8% of adults admitted taking class A drugs .

Most popular was cannabis which 7% of adults admitted taking in 2017/18 compared to 5.1% in 2016/17.

And while 1.8% of adults admitted taking cocaine in 2016/17 the usage rate among adults increased to 2.9% last year.

Ecstasy use among adults more than doubled between 2016/17 and 2017/18, rising from 0.9% to 2%.

The use of hallucinogens has seen an even sharper increase, although these drugs remain less popular than cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy.

Some 0.8% of adults in Yorkshire and the Humber admitted to taking hallucinogens in 2017/18 — far more than the 0.1% who admitted to it the previous year.

At the same time, the proportion of people taking amphetamines has also increased. Some 0.7% of adults admitted to taking them in the last year — up from 0.5% in 2016/17.

People in Yorkshire and the Humber are about average when it comes to drug taking.

Across England, 9% of all adults admitted to taking some form of illegal drugs in the last year.