The use of cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine is becoming more popular among adults, new government figures have revealed.
In a survey by the Home Office, one in 11 adults said they had taken class A drugs like heroin, cocaine and ecstasy in 2017/18.
It means more than 277,000 adults in Yorkshire and the Humber took class A drugs at least once last year.
That's a sharp increase on the previous year when 6.8% of adults admitted taking class A drugs .
Most popular was cannabis which 7% of adults admitted taking in 2017/18 compared to 5.1% in 2016/17.
And while 1.8% of adults admitted taking cocaine in 2016/17 the usage rate among adults increased to 2.9% last year.
Ecstasy use among adults more than doubled between 2016/17 and 2017/18, rising from 0.9% to 2%.
The use of hallucinogens has seen an even sharper increase, although these drugs remain less popular than cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy.
Some 0.8% of adults in Yorkshire and the Humber admitted to taking hallucinogens in 2017/18 — far more than the 0.1% who admitted to it the previous year.
At the same time, the proportion of people taking amphetamines has also increased. Some 0.7% of adults admitted to taking them in the last year — up from 0.5% in 2016/17.
People in Yorkshire and the Humber are about average when it comes to drug taking.
Across England, 9% of all adults admitted to taking some form of illegal drugs in the last year.