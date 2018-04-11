Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final two members of a nine-strong gang involved in a drug supply ring worth over £2m have been jailed.

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Group began its investigation, code-named Operation Vertex, in March 2016 and it ran for over a year, during which time the group conspired to supply several million pounds worth of cocaine.

The group which included three defendants from West Yorkshire were monitored using encrypted phones.

Marcus Anderson, the leader of the group, has been jailed for nine years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs while Andre Knott, 33, of Houghton Road, Manchester, was jailed for seven years on the same charge.

Of the Yorkshire contingent, David Mangham, 45, of Sowgate Lane, Pontefract, was jailed in November 2017 for 18 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs following a trial.

And Ceri O’Hara, 36, of Wakefield Road, Pontefract was sentenced at the same time for five years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after pleading guilty.

Chrissie Elstob, 35, of Holmfield Close, Pontefract, was jailed in the same month for three years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after a trial.

A further four men also received jail sentences for their part in the offences.

In total 15kg of cocaine was recovered during the investigation with a street value of almost £2.5m.

Det Supt Jon Chadwick, of GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime Group, said: “We are very pleased with the sentences that this group have received.

“These convictions send out the message that crossing force boundaries does not reduce the chances of being arrested and no matter how long it takes we won’t stop until we have brought those who bring drugs onto our streets to justice.”