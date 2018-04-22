Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have sent the UK’s biggest coffeehouse firm back to the drawing board.

Costa Coffee was bidding to open a store next to McDonald’s in Heckmondwike.

The plan was expected to be approved at the third attempt after the popular coffee company amended its plans.

But councillors on the Heavy Woollen Planning Sub-Committee were still unhappy with the proposal following strong complaints from nearby residents.

The plan would have seen the premises built in the corner of the car park at the Northgate Retail Park, which also features a Poundstretcher and Lidl supermarket.

One resident pointed out the busy cafe would be just 17m from his home, less than the 21m gap required when building new properties.

After planning officers declared the distance to be acceptable, the householder said: “Who are they trying to kid?

“It seems like more of a joke to me than a well considered report.”

Addressing the councillors on the committee, he added: “This is a major commercial development close to our homes.

“If this was built in front of your house would you like it?”

Clr Michelle Grange-Mead said Costa hadn’t done much to respond to their criticism during their first two attempts to get the plan through.

She said: “Quite frankly it’s pretty much the same as it was last time. I wouldn’t be happy or comfortable with that opposite me.”

Clr Andrew Pinnock said the plan was just “over development” of a small retail park to try and get more money out of the site.

He said the likely traffic issues had not been dealt with.

“I think it’s badly thought out and it probably needs a redesign of the whole site if you want to include it,” he said. “I’m not against having Costa Coffee but I think this is the wrong way of doing it.”

Clr John Taylor agreed.

“There are plenty of places in Heckmondwike where it could have gone, it doesn’t need to be here,” he said.

Despite the chair of the committee, Clr Paul Kane, saying he would back the plan, the majority of councillors voted to refuse it.

Planning documents by Costa claim the corner plot, overlooking the entrance to the car park, was supposed to be developed when the retail park was created in 2001 but nothing ever happened.

The proposed Costa would have created 15 new jobs.