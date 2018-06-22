Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after stealing eight jars of coffee from Tesco Express.

Cameron Smith was caught acting suspiciously in the Marsh store on February 16, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The security officer monitored the 38-year-old as he stashed the coffee into a plastic carrier bag and then tried to leave the Westbourne Road store.

The coffee, valued at £67, was recovered and Smith was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared at the Huddersfield court via a video link from HMP Leeds.

His solicitor Ian Whiteley explained that he is currently on remand for a robbery charge and faces trial at Leeds Crown Court on September 24.

He said: “This is a sweeping up exercise.

He is not eligible to do any community order.”

Magistrates jailed Smith, of Church Street in Paddock, for seven days.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.