To help vulnerable people through the coldest parts of winter the government offers Cold Weather Payments.

And as subzero conditions are expected to last until at least Saturday you could be eligible of £25 to help with your rising heating bills.

Here's how it works.

If an average temperature is recorded - or forecast - in your area for seven consecutive days the Cold Weather Payments scheme kicks in.

To qualify for the payments you will need to be in receipt of certain benefits namely: income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, universal credit, pension credit or income support.

The government scheme, in force between November 1 and March 31, offers a single payment of £25 for day straight days of ‘very cold weather’.

You can check here to see if you qualify .

Residents don't have to apply for the payments.

The Government said that anyone eligible to get a Cold Weather Payment would be paid automatically.

Anyone who believes they should have received a payment but hasn’t is advised to alert their pension centre or Jobcentre Plus.

The universal credit helpline can also be used.

It’s not known what forecast the Government uses but the Met Office predicts temperatures to rise to above zero by Saturday.

The payments are different to Winter Fuel Payments.

Anyone born on or before August 5, 1953 could get between £100 and £300 to help pay heating bills.

Residents would usually get a payment automatically if they’re eligible and in receipt of the state pension or another social security benefit, excluding housing benefit, council tax reduction, child benefit or universal credit.

Residents have until March 31 to claim for winter 2017 to 2018