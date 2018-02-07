Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker challenged the Prime Minister over cuts to local councils today.

The Labour MP posed a question during Prime Minister’s Questions and chose to ask about the financial cuts to Kirklees Council.

But due to the excessive shouting from fellow MPs during the weekly question and answer session the Prime Minister didn’t fully answer Mrs Walker’s question.

Mrs Walker asked: “Kirklees Council, who serve my constituency of Colne Valley, have already had their budget cut by nearly £200 million with a possible £45 million of cuts to come.

“Which of the following things would the Prime Minister recommend they cut?

“Care for an older person with dementia, gritting the roads, emptying the bins, providing hot school meals for vulnerable children, libraries, leisure centres or museums or supporting the 24% of children living in poverty?

“Your choice, Prime Minister.”

The PM replied: “I would have thought that the Honourable Lady would be welcoming the improvements that have taken place in her constituency, should have welcoming the many more children who are in good or outstanding schools in her constituency as a result of this government, should have welcomed the extra health funding, should have welcomed the more... [PM cut off by shouting].”

The PM declined to return to answer the question directly when invited to do so by the Speaker.

Afterwards Mrs Walker said: “Once again we have not had a satisfactory response from the Prime Minister to my question at PMQ’s. This only serves to highlight the true cost of her Government’s austerity-driven agenda, which is starving local authorities.

“Once again the Conservative Government is not acting to protect the most vulnerable in our society, instead choosing to prioritising tax cuts for the most wealthy.

“The PM refuses to acknowledge the situation facing local authorities, with potholes going unfilled, and libraries closing, whilst they try to meet their statutory obligations.

“I would urge the PM to open her eyes and see it isn’t just Labour councils who are struggling but councils up and down the country, only this week Northamptonshire County Council issued a notice that they couldn’t pay the bills.

“I will continue to hold this Government to account for their savage cuts to local government budgets.”

It was her third Prime Minister’s Question since entering Parliament in last June’s snap general election.

Her first PMQ was on the potential downgrading of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and she used her second one to highlight concerns over teachers and their mental health.