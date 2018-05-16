Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker has challenged the Prime Minister about funding for the NHS.

The Labour MP asked a question at Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions and noted the recent decision by the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to refer the closure of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary back for further investigation .

During the question and answer session, Mrs Walker said: “I welcome that the Health Secretary is in listening mode and has considered the Independent Reconfiguration Panel’s recommendations over the potential downgrading of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary back to the Trust,

“But now is the challenge Prime Minister, how is your government going to fill the 34,000 nursing vacancies; recruit to fill the 47% of vacancies in GP’s surgeries; increase funding for community NHS services; fix Kirklees Council’s social care service funding gap of £9m a year; and protect the NHS , so it is free at the point of use in its 70th year.”

Theresa May didn’t respond to all parts of her question, and she replied: “You remain true to uphold the principles of the NHS.

“We are putting more money into the NHS, since November... we have announced a further £10bn going into the NHS.

“I myself have said we’ll have a review for long term plan for the NHS and that will include multi-year funding.

“We have more nurses and more doctors in our NHS than we did when we came into government.”

Mrs Walker has asked three questions at PMQs since she was elected a year ago, they have been on the downgrading of HRI, teachers and local government cuts.

After PMQs Mrs Walker said: "I felt it was important to acknowledge that the Health Secretary has finally listened about the potential downgrading of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, however, there are still serious issues across the health service which urgently require this Government’s attention.

"Once again, the Prime Minister has praised the NHS, but has not taken responsibility for the crisis that it faces, or committed to resolving it.

"With 37,000 nursing vacancies nationally and nearly half of all GP posts being vacant, it is clear there is a recruitment crisis in the health sector. The Prime Minister might claim that there are more doctors in the NHS now, but we know that it takes a minimum of seven years for a doctor to be able to practise, and that a significant number of those entering the profession will have trained under a Labour Government.

"While Labour were in power, there were higher numbers of doctors and nurses working, than there are under this Conservative government.”

She also raised concerns about the social care system and said it was key to resolving some of the wider problems faced by the NHS, adding: "Yet again, the Prime Minister is unable to tell Councillors in Kirklees where the money to fill the local £9 million social care funding gap will come from.

"The NHS is one of our country’s greatest achievements, and we cannot let it be further privatised by this Government."